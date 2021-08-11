Max Woosey: Camping challenge boy sleeps out for 500th night
An 11-year-old boy has spent his 500th night camping outside.
Max Woosey started sleeping in his garden in Devon on 28 March 2020 after being inspired by a family friend who died of cancer and left Max his tent.
Since then, he has raised more than £640,000 for the North Devon Hospice, which cared for his neighbour.
Max's mum Rachael Woosey said it was an "amazing night" which showcased Max's "remarkable" efforts.
The 11-year-old, from Braunton, has camped out at a variety of locations, ranging from his back garden to London Zoo and 10 Downing Street.
To mark the latest milestone, Max built a woodland shelter with his parents and best friends.
"I thought for my 500th night it would be a bit more crazy and a bit more fun," he said.
Tuesday's events included a masterclass on how to build a den and "tea cooked over the fire", Mrs Woosey said.
"I just can't believe what he's achieved. It's really remarkable," she told the BBC.
"I didn't want him to do it at all... but on the other hand if he says he's going to do something, he does it, so I shouldn't be surprised."
Max first began his adventure when he heard hospice fundraising events were getting cancelled due to Covid-19.
His was inspired by neighbour Rick Abbott, who gave him a tent to "have an adventure in", before spending his final days at North Devon Hospice.
Despite more than a year spent outside, Max said he isn't yet tempted to return to his bed.
"I definitely could, I just don't want to," he said.
