Derriford Hospital worker struck off after falling asleep during operation
- Published
A hospital worker has been struck off after falling asleep during an operation.
Prosper Johnson was an operating department practitioner at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, Devon when the incident took place on 9 June 2017.
A tribunal found he had also incorrectly set up an arterial line at Northampton General Hospital.
The panel said he had not shown "any interest in or willingness to resolve matters".
Mr Johnson had been working as an agency worker for ID Medical Agency since 2014, through which he found work at Derriford and Northampton hospitals.
The NHS describes his role as working as part of the surgery team and managing the preparation of the operating theatres.
The Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service heard a colleague witnessed Mr Johnson falling asleep during a procedure in the vascular theatre at Derriford.
He also failed to carry out observations of the patient and did not have a document detailing their care plan with him, the tribunal heard.
'Proportionate sanction'
On 14 August 2017, while working in Northampton, Mr Johnson was found to have set up an arterial line using intravenous fluid instead of a heparinised saline solution.
The tribunal heard he accepted responsibility for this incident and a complaint was lodged with the agency by the hospital.
Mr Johnson was suspended in October 2020 for six months, which was extended for a further three months.
The tribunal heard he had failed to engage with the complaints procedure since 2017.
"Since then he has provided nothing to demonstrate any insight or any interest in or willingness to resolve matters," the report read.
"In these circumstances the panel concluded that a striking off order is now the appropriate and proportionate sanction."
A spokesperson for University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said: "Mr Johnson was a member of agency staff and not a direct employee of the trust.
"We submitted a complaint to the agency and assisted with their enquiries of the management of their staff."
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust has been approached for comment.
