Emergency services respond to incident in Keyham in Plymouth
- Published
People are being asked to stay inside and follow police advice as the emergency services respond to a serious incident in Plymouth.
Local MP Luke Pollard tweeted: "Really worrying news coming out of Keyham."
He said: "Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice."
The ambulance service said it was called at 18:12 BST and has sent "a significant number of resources" to the scene.
Really worrying news coming out of Keyham in #plymouth. Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice.— Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) August 12, 2021
South Western Ambulance Service said it was responding with "Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics".
A number of police vehicles are on the scene and some roads have been closed.
At the scene
Scott Bingham, BBC South West
I'm standing on Wolseley Road, one of the main routes through Plymouth and it is currently closed in both directions around Henderson Place with traffic being diverted.
There's a huge police presence here, I've lost count of the number of police vehicles.
Just where I'm standing I can see at least half a dozen.
There are three ambulances and we've just seen four air ambulances actually take off from the scene here, so there's a huge amount going on.
We do not have any confirmed official details from the police yet other than that the incident is ongoing.
Follow BBC Spotlight on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.