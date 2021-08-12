Plymouth shooting: Multiple fatalities in Keyham
- Published
Police in Plymouth have confirmed a "number of fatalities" in a "serious firearms incident".
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Biddick Drive in the Keyham area at about 18:10 BST on Thursday.
The force said: "There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment."
Plymouth Moor View MP Johnny Mercer tweeted it was "not terror related" and the suspect was not on the run.
Police declared a critical incident but said they believed it had now been contained.
Officers appealed to the public not to speculate or share pictures of the scene on social media or anywhere else.
Home secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected.
"I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support.
"I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."
'Randomly started shooting'
Eyewitness Sharron, who lives near Biddick Drive and did not want to give her full name, said what happened was "horrendous and so sad".
"Firstly, there was shouting, followed by gunshots - three possibly four to begin with," she said.
"This was when the shooter kicked in the door of a house and randomly started shooting ... He ran from the house shooting as he ran and proceeded to shoot at a few people in the linear park up from the drive."
She said the "shooter proceeded along Royal Navy Avenue still shooting".
At the scene
Scott Bingham, BBC South West
I'm standing on Wolseley Road, one of the main routes through Plymouth and it is currently closed in both directions around Henderson Place with traffic being diverted.
There's a huge police presence here, I've lost count of the number of police vehicles.
Just where I'm standing I can see at least half a dozen.
There are three ambulances and we've just seen four air ambulances actually take off from the scene here, so there's a huge amount going on.