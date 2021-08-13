Plymouth shooting: Maxine Davison, killer's mother, was first victim
The mother of the Plymouth gunman, Maxine Davison, and three-year-old Sophie Martyn have been named among the five victims of his shooting spree.
Ms Davison, 51, was shot and killed by her 22-year-old son Jake Davison at her home on Biddick Drive, Plymouth, on Thursday evening.
Davison went on to kill three-year-old Sophie, her father Lee Martyn, 43, Stephen Washington and Kate Shepherd.
His attack lasted about six minutes before he turned the gun on himself.
In online videos Davison spoke of being "beaten down" and "defeated by life".
All of those who died lived in the Keyham area of Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers are continuing to investigate 13 scenes within a cordon that is expected to remain in place throughout much of the weekend.
Having killed his mother, Davison left the property and immediately shot and killed Mr Martyn and his daughter on the street.
Stephen Washington, 59, was also killed, along with Kate Shepherd, 66, who was injured at the scene and died later at Derriford Hospital.