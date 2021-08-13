Plymouth's Hatchling dragon event postponed after shooting
- Published
A street performance has been postponed as a mark of respect to those affected by the Plymouth shooting.
Jake Davison shot his own mother and four others before turning the gun on himself in Keyham on Thursday.
The Hatchling, involving a dragon puppet hatching from an egg and flying off the coast of the city, was due to take place on Saturday.
The performance, celebrating freedom after lockdown, will go ahead when it is "appropriate", organisers said.
A statement said that the thoughts of Plymouth City Council and Trigger, producers of The Hatchling, were "with the people of Plymouth" and all those affected.
"We understand that this will be disappointing for the many performers and community groups that have been involved in creating The Hatchling and those planning to greet her, and are discussing opportunities to bring the performance to the city when it is appropriate," they said.
