BBC News

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Chagford

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionA forensic investigation was conducted at the scene

A car driver has died in a single-vehicle road crash.

A black SAAB 93 convertible crashed on the A382 at Chagford, Newton Abbot, Devon, at about 21:30 BST on Sunday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

The road was closed for a forensic investigation by officers, and highways staff had to carry out work on trees before the road reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or had information or dash-cam footage has been urged to contact police.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.