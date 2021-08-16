Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Chagford
- Published
A car driver has died in a single-vehicle road crash.
A black SAAB 93 convertible crashed on the A382 at Chagford, Newton Abbot, Devon, at about 21:30 BST on Sunday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
The road was closed for a forensic investigation by officers, and highways staff had to carry out work on trees before the road reopened.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or had information or dash-cam footage has been urged to contact police.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.