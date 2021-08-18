Plymouth shooting: Church service to remember victims
A church service is to be held in Plymouth to remember the victims of a mass shooting which saw five people killed.
Organisers said people could attend the service at St Andrew's, on Royal Parade, at 10:30 BST, or join online.
Big screens were also being set up outside the church to allow people to join together, they said.
It will be led by the Bishop of Plymouth and include contributions from members of community and city leaders.
Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, were killed in the attack in Keyham last Thursday, along with father and daughter Lee Martyn, 43, and Sophie Martyn, three.
Councillors from across the city, along with community and religious leaders, will attend the service led by the Right Reverend Nick McKinnel.
He said: "My hope is that this service will give the opportunity for those of us from across the city to stand with the people of Keyham in expressing our shock and sadness at the events of last Thursday, and to have time and space for prayer and reflection in the aftermath of this tragedy."
Lord Mayor of Plymouth Terri Beer said it was "important that we all stand united with our fellow residents in Keyham" after such an "unimaginable horror".
She said: "This service will be a moment for us to come together as a city, remember those we have tragically lost and show the rest of the world how strong we are."
A one-minute silence was held on Monday morning to remember the victims of the shooting.
This week's British Fireworks Championships, to be held in the city on Wednesday and Thursday, will also be dedicated to the five, event organisers and the city council said after talks with residents.
After killing his victims, gunman Jake Davison, 22 turned his weapon on himself.
