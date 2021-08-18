Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Sidford
- Published
A man has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a car.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Trow Hill in Sidford, Devon, at about 20:35 BST on Tuesday to reports of a collision between a black Aprilia motorbike and a Volkswagen Polo.
The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, the force said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.