Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Sidford

Published
image captionPolice were called to the scene in Sidford on Tuesday evening

A man has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Trow Hill in Sidford, Devon, at about 20:35 BST on Tuesday to reports of a collision between a black Aprilia motorbike and a Volkswagen Polo.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, the force said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

