Plymouth shooting: Review of Devon and Cornwall Police firearms procedure
- Published
A review into how Devon and Cornwall Police handles firearms licenses is to be carried out following the UK's worst mass shooting since 2010.
Five people were killed by Jake Davison during the 12-minute attack in Plymouth on Thursday.
An inquiry into the force's procedures will be overseen by the National Police Chiefs Council.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is already investigating a decision to return Davison's license.
Davison's gun and certificate had been seized in December 2020 following an assault allegation the previous September.
Both were returned to him in July.
The 22-year-old killed Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, Kate Shepherd, 66, Lee Martyn, 43, and three-year-old Sophie Martyn, before turning the gun on himself.
Police forces across England and Wales have been asked by the government to review their current firearms processes.
An inquiry by Plymouth's coroner will also be held into the deaths.
Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: "We must not jump to conclusions about the reasons for these heinous crimes but await the Independent Office of Police Conduct's investigation, a National Police Chiefs Council-led inquiry into the police's procedures and the coroner's report as we seek to fully understand what, if any, changes may need to be made into firearms licensing procedures."
Ms Hernandez said she was assisting the chief constable to organise the "fast review" into Devon and Cornwall's police procedures.
"We will also be working with police and crime commissioners from around the country to ensure that if there are lessons to be learned about licensing procedures in England and Wales these will be shared with colleagues from around the country," she added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send any story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk