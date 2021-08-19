Plymouth shooting: Inquests to open into deaths of victims
The inquests into the deaths of five people killed in Plymouth in a mass shooting will be formally opened later.
Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, were killed in the attack in Keyham last Thursday, along with father and daughter Lee Martyn, 43, and Sophie Martyn, three.
Coroner Ian Arrow will open their inquests on Thursday morning.
In a separate hearing in the afternoon, Mr Arrow will formally open the inquest into the death of gunman Jake Davison.
In the 12-minute attack on 12 August, apprentice crane operator Davison, 22, shot his mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, before killing Sophie and her father Lee.
He then killed Mr Washington in a nearby park before shooting Mrs Shepherd, who later died at Derriford Hospital. He also shot and wounded a 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself.
A spokesman for the coroner said Mr Arrow would be receiving evidence from the senior officer leading the investigation for Devon and Cornwall Police.
The hearings will take place at the coroner's court at Derriford Business Park in Plymouth.
They come after five heart-shaped fireworks were set off at the British Firework Championships in the city on Wednesday to pay tribute to the five victims.
The city fell silent for a minute before the fireworks, followed by a minute of applause to honour the victims.
The event went ahead after organisers had talks with the council and residents.
The competition, held in Plymouth since 1997, will continue on Thursday and see six competitors putting on a 10-minute display.
