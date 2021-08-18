Former Exmouth mayor found guilty of sexually abusing two boys
Published
A former mayor has been found guilty of sexually abusing two boys.
John Humphreys, 59, was found guilty of three counts of serious sexual assault and seven of indecent assault at Exeter Crown Court.
Humphreys, of Hartley Road, Exmouth became mayor of Exmouth, Devon, in 2010 and was also a district councillor for 12 years.
Judge Timothy Rose adjourned sentence to Friday to allow the victims time to update impact statements.
Humphreys sexually assaulted one boy aged 12 to 13 between 1990 and 1991, and a second boy aged 14 to 15 between 1999 and 2001.
He denied having any sexual contact with either boy, but was found guilty of all charges by majority verdicts after an eight-day trial.
'Sleepless nights'
The first victim came forward to report Humphreys in 2015.
Humphreys was prosecuted after police found records of a previous complaint from the second victim, first made but not pursued in the 2000s.
The first victim told the jury he met Humphreys in public toilets in Exmouth in 1990 or 1991.
The court heard Humphreys abused the boy on two occasions and on the third meeting, the victim was subjected to a brutal sexual assault he described as rape.
The court heard when police asked him why he had decided to make a complaint, he replied: "Because I've had 25 years of sleepless nights."
The second victim met Humphreys when he was aged 14 or 15 in 2001 and off school on work experience.
He said when Humphreys assaulted him for the first time, he was so confused that he froze.
Humphreys is due to be sentenced at the court on Friday.
