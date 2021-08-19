Victim appeal after man exposed himself on Devon buses
- Published
Police investigating reports that a man exposed himself to three women on buses say there maybe more victims.
All of the incidents happened in Devon on the Exeter to Dawlish route, which also stops in Newton Abbot.
Devon and Cornwall Police said each time it was reported a man exposed himself and committed an indecent act in front of a lone female passenger.
The force said a man in his 50s had been recalled to prison for allegedly breaching the terms of his licence.
The first woman, in her 50s, told police she was on the lower deck of the number two bus at about 08:00 on 3 June when the incident happened.
The second woman, in her 20s reported an incident on 12 June at about 16:50, while the third incident, reported by another woman in her 50s happened at about 08:00 on 20 July.
PC Helen Harris said: "I am specifically looking to see if there are any other victims and would encourage them to come forward.
"Incidents may have happened between May and 3 August this year."
Follow BBC Spotlight on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.