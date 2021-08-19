Police investigating fatal crash involving lorry and two cars in Tiverton
- Published
A man has died after a crash involving the car he was driving, a small lorry and a second car.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were investigating the incident on Blundells Road, Tiverton at around 12:45 BST on Wednesday.
The local man was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth by air ambulance, where he died on Thursday.
Two other people, who were in the second car, were treated in hospital for serious injuries, officers said.
The road was closed for several hours whilst a forensic examination of the scene was carried out, and was reopened at around 20:40.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.