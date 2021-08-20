Giant dragon puppet to fly off Plymouth after postponement
New dates have been set for a giant dragon puppet to explore the streets of Plymouth and fly off the coast.
The original performance on 14 and 15 August was postponed after a mass shooting in the city.
The puppet, which is taller than a double-decker bus, will hatch and fly off the coast on 28 and 29 August.
The show's artistic director said she hoped it would be a "chance for the city to share something positive".
'Lullaby of hope'
Angie Bual said: "From the messages we have received since the postponement, it's clear that there is a desire to come together in a moment of unity as a community."
A local choir, which has helped create the music for the street performance, said it wanted to "sing a lullaby of hope, of compassion, and for freedom".
The Lost Sound said: "This piece has never been more apt for the time and it feels important to be able to sing it for Plymouth."
Maxine Davison, Stephen Washington and Kate Shepherd were killed in the Keyham area of the city on 12 August, along with father and daughter Lee and Sophie Martyn.
Jake Davison, 22, carried out the 12-minute attack before turning the gun on himself.
