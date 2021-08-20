Science teacher made pupil send sexual selfies
- Published
A science teacher encouraged a 17-year-old student to send him sexually explicit photos of herself.
Josh Larcombe, 33, received three images from the girl and also sent her an indecent image of himself.
At Plymouth Crown Court he was convicted of inciting someone under the age of 18 into sexual activity while in a position of trust as a teacher.
He was given a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and told to complete 300 hours of unpaid work.
Larcombe also admitted three charges of making indecent pictures of a child which related to the pupil, and a charge of voyeurism.
That charge related to him filming a woman he knew naked in a shower at a flat in Warwickshire in 2017.
'Hugely embarrassed'
The court heard he kept the video on a secret app on his phone for two years.
Larcombe, of Shirburn Road, Torquay, claimed at his trial that he thought the girl was 18.
Prosecutor Rachel Drake said of the voyeurism incident that the victim had been left "hugely embarrassed and humiliated".
Defence barrister Ali Rafati said the pupil was two months short of her 18th birthday when the offence happened and she did not participate in the trial.
He said: "His behaviour has seen him lose his career and his relationship."
Judge William Mousley QC told Larcombe he was a teacher who had a pastoral role but he went far beyond what was necessary or appropriate with the pupil.
The judge said Larcombe contacted her online and that became increasingly inappropriate as he incited her into sexual activity.
Follow BBC Spotlight on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.