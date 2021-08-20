Former Exmouth mayor who sexually abused two boys jailed for 21 years
- Published
A former mayor who committed "shocking acts of sexual violence" against two boys has been jailed for 21 years.
John Humphreys, 59, was found guilty of three counts of serious sexual assault and seven of indecent assault in the 1990s and 2000s at Exeter Crown Court.
Humphreys became mayor of Exmouth in Devon in 2010.
Judge Timothy Rose said he had caused "severe psychological harm" to the victims and many of his assaults would now be classified as rape.
Humphreys, of Hartley Road, Exmouth was also put on the sex offenders' register for life.
'Severe psychological harm'
He sexually assaulted one boy aged 12 to 13 between 1990 and 1991, and a second boy aged 14 to 15 between 1999 and 2001.
Humphreys denied having any sexual contact with either boy, but was found guilty of all charges by majority verdicts after an eight-day trial.
Judge Timothy Rose said: "Six of these offences have to be assessed against the modern guideline for rape.
"These were shocking acts of sexual violence. You targeted a particularly vulnerable victim.
"It is clear you caused severe psychological harm which has damaged and blighted the life of your victims."
'Tenacity and patience'
Devon and Cornwall Police praised the two victims who came forward to report and give evidence against him.
The officer who led the inquiry into his historic abuse, said the verdict and sentence showed "nobody is above the law, regardless of their standing in the community".
Police Sergeant Angela Galasso said: "I can only thank the complainants in this case for their tenacity, patience and the trust that they have continued to place in myself and colleagues investigating these matters.
"Both victims have voiced separately that they feared they would never be believed or that their complaints would be taken seriously.
"I sincerely hope that this guilty verdict will now provide this validation and allow them to feel that they can move on with their lives."
