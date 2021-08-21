Man injured as two light aircraft crash in Devon
A man was taken to hospital after a crash between two light aircraft at an airfield in Devon.
A witness said both planes appeared to be landing at the same time when the biplane ended up on top of the other at Dunkeswell Airfield, near Honiton.
The injuries of the man, in his 60s, were not reported as life-threatening. Devon and Somerset fire service said two crews were sent on Friday.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has begun an inquiry.
Witnesses said the crash happened at about 14:30 BST.
Tom George said both planes were "landing on the same runway, approaching from the same direction".
No other injuries were reported.
