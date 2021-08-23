Five cliff falls along Devon coast in one day sparks warning
People are being urged not to walk along a stretch of coastline where five cliff falls happened in one day.
The cliff falls were recorded between Sidmouth's East Beach and Salcombe Mouth Beach in Devon on Sunday morning.
Lifeguard teams and police officers spent the day moving on dozens of people that were walking along the beaches close to the cliffs.
Guy Russell, lifeguard supervisor, said there was "very good signage" telling people not to walk there.
Mr Russell, who works at Sidmouth beach, said: "I've worked on that beach for 10 years, I've lived in Sidmouth all my life, this is the biggest cliff fall I've ever seen.
"The danger was people were on East Beach, east of the river mouth in Sidmouth, under the cliffs that were literally falling down around them.
"It's a common occurrence.
"East Devon District Council is very good with their signage but it was a very low tide which meant people could walk around the sea defence which they normally couldn't do, so access was much easier."
East Devon District Council has been contacted for comment.
