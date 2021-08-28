Giant dragon puppet show draws crowds to Plymouth
- Published
A giant dragon puppet has 'hatched' out of an egg and is exploring the streets of Plymouth in a two-day performance.
Crowds have flocked to the city to see the outdoor theatrical performance controlled solely by puppeteers.
Part-puppet and part-kite, The Hatchling, which is taller than a double-decker bus, will be flown off the coast on Sunday evening.
The event was previously postponed as a mark of respect following the Plymouth shooting on 12 August.
Angie Bual, who conceived the idea, said: "The power public art has to unify has never been more important."
The two-day performance has been created by outdoor arts producers Trigger, alongside partners including Plymouth University and Theatre Royal Plymouth.
The show's artistic director said she hoped it would be a "chance for the city to share something positive".
"From the messages we have received since the postponement, it's clear that there is a desire to come together in a moment of unity as a community."
The Royal Navy is helping organisers fly the kite over Plymouth Sound on Sunday.
Trigger and Plymouth City Council made the decision to postpone the street performance which was was originally scheduled for 14 and 15 August.
Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, Kate Shepherd, 66, Lee Martyn, 43 and three-year-old Sophie Martyn, were all killed by Jake Davison on 12 August in the Keyham area.
