A39 crash: Man dies after car and van collide
A man has died after his car and a van collided on the A39 in North Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called at about 01:30 BST on Friday to the scene near to the Brynsworthy junction between Bideford and Barnstaple.
The man, who was driving a blue Toyota Celica, died at the scene of the crash, the force said.
The female driver of a grey Ford Tourneo van was seriously injured and taken to North Devon District Hospital.
Emergency services are still at the scene and the A39 remains closed.
Officers investigating the crash are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
