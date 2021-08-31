BBC News

Arson suspected in Tavistock school pavilion fire

Published
image sourceTavistock Fire Station
image captionThe wooden pavilion at Tavistock Primary School was destroyed by the blaze on Monday afternoon

A fire which ripped through a pavilion at a primary school is being investigated as a suspected arson attack.

The wooden pavilion at Tavistock Primary School, in Devon, was destroyed by the blaze on Monday afternoon.

Tavistock Fire Station said it was "hugely disappointing" for the pupils that will return for the autumn term at the start of September.

Anyone with information is being urged to call police.

image sourceTavistock Fire Station
image captionDevon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is appealing for witnesses to come forward

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.