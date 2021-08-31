Arson suspected in Tavistock school pavilion fire
A fire which ripped through a pavilion at a primary school is being investigated as a suspected arson attack.
The wooden pavilion at Tavistock Primary School, in Devon, was destroyed by the blaze on Monday afternoon.
Tavistock Fire Station said it was "hugely disappointing" for the pupils that will return for the autumn term at the start of September.
Anyone with information is being urged to call police.
