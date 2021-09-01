Honiton man arrested for transphobic verbal abuse
- Published
A man has been arrested for alleged transphobic verbal abuse in the street.
Police said a man in his 20s was "verbally abused" with alleged transphobic comments made in the High Street in Honiton, Devon.
A man in his 30s from the Honiton area was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.
Officers are seeking witnesses to the incident outside St Paul's church at about 14:00 BST on Saturday.
The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, said police.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.