Veterans launch charity's fishing boats they built
- Published
Two fishing boats have been launched by a charity as part of rehabilitation work for those who helped build them.
The Geoffrey Rowe and Twilight are owned by Plymouth charity Greenhook Fishing.
Greenhook provides training in boat-building and sailing, primarily to ex-service personnel and people who find it hard to hold down a job.
The vessels were also part of plans to build a small fleet for sustainable fishing, the charity said.
The Geoffrey Rowe is 27ft (8.2m) long, weighs 6.6 tonnes and was based on a traditional "Plymouth hooker"-style open vessel, which was common around city waters in the late 19th Century, staff said.
Its support vessel, Twilight, was also launched on Tuesday.
Developing a fleet of fishing vessels under 10m (33ft) in length powered by sail or oar meant they could fish "without the restrictions imposed on motor vessels", the charity said.
The boats would use hand lines and "fish for targeted species, contributing to sustainability while having minimal environmental impact".
Charity chief Ken Bromage said the purpose was "to create jobs for people that have fallen through the traditional resettlement net".
He said: "It will be primarily ex-servicemen, but not exclusively.
"It could be people that maybe have served a custodial sentence, or have left the military and found themselves unable to adapt to modern-day society."
Those involved in the work had been learning new skills on the job, supported by the community.
Charity staff member Paul, who helped build the boats, admitted he had had "quite an abnormal upbringing and got into a lot of trouble".
He said: "I just wanted a different adventure, to see if I could change my life around a little bit; and I think this is the ticket I needed."
Another boat, named the Alice May, is already under construction.
