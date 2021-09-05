Devon collection of 83 Ford tractors sold at auction
A collection of Ford tractors, believed to be the largest private collection in the country, has sold at auction.
Phil Warren, who owns a farm near Ashwater, in Devon, purchased his first collectable tractor in 1989.
The 77-year-old built up a selection of 83 vintage Ford tractors, some of which sold for more than £20,000 each.
Mr Warren said he hoped selling the machinery would "give a lot of enjoyment to other people".
His selection included 3000, 4000, and 5000 models of Ford tractor, all built between 1965 and 1976.
"The first one I bought for a collection was in 1989, but then I wanted the complete set for the family, so that involved buying two more.
"But I'm afraid it didn't end there. It just kept growing and growing and growing.
"I just like them. I think I've got blue blood in my veins - Ford blue blood," he said.
The tractors were sold individually at an auction held by Kivells on Saturday morning, with bidders from across the UK.
"We've never seen a sale quite as unique as this," said auctioneer James Morrish.
One tractor in the sale - a Ford 7810 - sold for £25,000, while another - a Ford 7000 - sold for £21,000.
Mr Morrish said he believed people had purchased the tractors for a "whole multitude" of reasons.
"There's no doubt some of these tractors will go back to the farming world and be used for lighter duties," he said.
Preparing for a final farewell to his beloved collection, Mr Warren said it was a good time to share with others.
"I hope I won't be too sad. Hopefully they give a lot of enjoyment to other people," he said.
The total sum raised from the auction has not been revealed.
