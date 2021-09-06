Tour of Britain cyclists race through the South West
The Tour of Britain has returned to the roads of Devon and Cornwall.
Day one started in Penzance in Cornwall on Sunday, before stage two began on Monday in Sherford, near Plymouth, with that route taking riders up on to Dartmoor before finishing in Exeter.
The race has returned after an absence of 722 days, with 107 professional riders representing 17 different nationalities.
Belgian Wout Van Aert won the opening stage in an uphill sprint in Bodmin.
"It was a tough stage," said Mr Van Aert.
"It was good for me to adapt to these kind of roads and to get used to them."
Cornwall's 180km (112-mile) stage saw riders race through St Ives, Redruth, Falmouth and Truro, before cycling up to Newquay, then down to St Austell, finishing the race in Bodmin.
Hundreds of people across the South West have been watching the riders along both stages.
Monday's stage is seeing riders in Devon for a 184km (114-mile) stint finishing in Exeter.
The event's Twitter feed said it had "been a frantic start" to stage two,
Exeter last hosted a stage finish in 2014, when Austrian Matthias Brändle soloed to the victory.
Stage three of the event will take place in Wales on Tuesday.
