Plymouth shooting: Hundreds mourn toddler and dad
Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of a three-year-old girl and her father, who were killed in a mass shooting.
Sophie Martyn was walking with her father Lee, 43, when they were approached by Jake Davison, 22, and shot dead in Plymouth on 12 August.
About 300 people filled the Minster Church of St Andrew, in Royal Parade, Plymouth, many dressed in black.
Other mourners waited outside during the hour-long service.
The shootings in the Keyham area of the city saw Davison kill his 51-year-old mother, Maxine, at a house in Biddick Drive, during an argument.
The apprentice crane driver then went into the street and killed the Martyns as they walked their pet dog.
He also killed Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park, before shooting Kate Shepherd, 66, on Henderson Place.
Davison then turned the gun on himself before armed police reached him.
Inquests into the deaths of Davison and his five victims have been opened and adjourned by a coroner, saying they all died from shotgun wounds.
Three separate inquiries, by the Plymouth coroner, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), are under way in the incident.
