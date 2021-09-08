Thunderstorms cause flash-flooding in Devon
- Published
Thunderstorms have caused flash-flooding and travel disruption in some parts of Devon.
The South Hams has been the worst affected area, with police saying torrential rain has affected a number of businesses in Salcombe.
Several roads in Kingsbridge and West Alvington have also become impassable due to flood water.
The county is on on a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms until 21:00 BST.
Flash floods in Salcombe this morning has affected dozens of businesses. Please be careful driving if you get caught in the rain today 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/HpZ9qVwJhF— PC Emma Buley 💙 (@PcBuley) September 8, 2021
PC Emma Buley from Devon and Cornwall Police said on Twitter that floods in Salcombe had "affected dozens of businesses".
In Salcombe, Fore Street is flooded, and flooding has been reported near the quay in Kingsbridge.
The A379 near Churchstow is described as only passable with care.
Flashes of lightning have also been reported in Plymouth.
One major road in the city, the A374 Gydnia Way, has been closed due to flooding.
Police have advised drivers in affected areas to "be careful".
The Met Office tweeted that "some localised flash flooding is possible" in Devon and Cornwall, "so do take care if you are out and about".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk