Barnstaple assault: Two men arrested
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a 23-year-old man was seriously assaulted.
The man suffered a serious head injury in the attack in Barnstaple, north Devon, and remains in Derriford Hospital, Plymouth.
It happened at about 23:30 (BST) outside a Tesco store on Station Road in the town, on Tuesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said they were continuing to appeal for information.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.