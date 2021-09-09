Plymouth rail bridges to be checked after lorry crash
Network Rail will be working with Plymouth City Council to review rail bridges after a lorry got stuck under a bridge in the city.
The signage and surrounding vegetation will be inspected to help drivers be clear on the size of the bridges.
The investigation is to prevent further disruptions to rail journeys, after the Tesco lorry crash on Ashford Crescent on 29 August.
The lorry was stuck for three days and multiple train journeys were cancelled.
Rob Breckon from Network Rail said: "We do regularly inspect our bridges to ensure they're safe for pedestrians, vehicles and of course train services so it's just about making sure that we're constantly reviewing them and working with the city council to prevent future incidents."
