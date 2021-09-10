Sixty firefighters sent to Devon thatch cottage fire
- Published
Firefighters remain at the scene of a thatch cottage fire in Devon.
More than 60 firefighters from 16 stations attended the blaze at its peak in Highampton.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the roof was destroyed in the blaze which was reported just before 13:30 BST on Thursday.
Residents living nearby were asked to close their windows due to the amount of smoke coming from the property.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said the property's occupants evacuated the cottage.
She added that two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform remained on site.
The A3072 in Highampton is closed due to the fire.
