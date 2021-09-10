Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Plymouth
- Published
A man has been arrested after suspicious items and unknown substances were found at a property in a residential street.
The Royal Navy bomb disposal unit, police and the hazmat fire team all went to the incident in Plymouth.
Police said they were called to Forest Avenue, in the Peverell area, at about 08.30 BST on Friday.
A spokeswoman said a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and remained in custody.
Police said there was no wider risk to the public and no properties had been evacuated.
