Six charged over cocaine seizure off Plymouth coast
Six men, including one Briton, have been charged after authorities seized more than two tonnes of cocaine on board a luxury yacht.
The men are accused of drug-trafficking offences in relation to the seizure on The Kahu, 80 miles off the coast of Plymouth on Thursday.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the street value of the drugs was estimated to be about £160m.
The six men will appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court.
Andrew Cole, 32, from Stockton, on Teesside, will appear alongside Nicaraguan nationals Billy Downs, 49, Denson White-Morales, 34, Edwin Taylor-Morgan, 40, Brynie Sjogreen, 38 and Ryan Taylor, 42.
