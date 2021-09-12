Plymouth shooting: Keyham five-year 'recovery plan' announced
- Published
A month on from the fatal shooting spree in Keyham, Plymouth City Council has announced a five-year "recovery plan" to "look after the community".
From Monday, the council will be trialling a community hub based at Keyham Green Places (KGP).
The outreach programme in place will provide support there, as well as at other venues in the area.
On 12 August, five people were killed and two people were injured in the mass shooting in Keyham.
Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, Kate Shepherd, 66, Lee Martyn, 43 and three-year-old Sophie Martyn, were all killed by Jake Davison.
Since then, dozens of organisations have come together to provide support for the community.
Councillor Nick Kelly, leader of Plymouth City Council, said: "We've been extremely busy over that month period trying to put in the immediate response to support the community and victims' families and we're well under way with that."
Five thousand leaflets with support guidance have been handed out. There are also pop-up "reassurance hubs" in place in schools and churches, and a Plymouth Together website providing information on all of the support available.
The new community hub will be open from 11:00-16:00 on weekdays at KGP, Renown Street.
"Were now planning ahead for the next five years to ensure that there's sufficient resources and a proper recovery plan, to really look after the community that have endured a horrific series of events," Mr Kelly said.
"We don't want to take over Keyham with lots of professional people; we want it to be that it's balanced, and they can approach us at the right time, know where to go, and where they can get the support that's required.
"It will affect people in different ways. It's really to say there are places at your convenience that you can get things off your chest," he added.
Mr Kelly said the council had worked closely with Manchester City Council - 22 people were killed by bomber Salman Abedi at the Manchester Arena in 2017.
"We've used their expertise and how they found the trauma manifested itself," Mr Kelly said.
Mirroring the sort of community support seen in Manchester, The Box museum and art gallery in Plymouth has removed the tributes left in Keyham so they can be preserved for the families of the victims, and be part of a permanent fixture in the museum remembering the victims of the attack.
Thousands of pounds have already been donated to charities, groups and organisations to help support the community through the Plymouth Together Fund.
Mr Kelly said the process of securing financial support from the government to support the five-year plan was under way.
"Recovery won't happen overnight," Mr Kelly said. "It won't be easy. It will take time and effort and a range of initiatives to help residents in Keyham feel safe."
