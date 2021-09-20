Changes to by-laws proposed to protect 'fabric' of Dartmoor
Limitations on wild camping, sleeping in vehicles, and using barbecues are among changes being proposed for Dartmoor National Park.
Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) said "urgent" changes were needed to by-laws because of increased anti-social behaviour.
A consultation opened on Monday asking people for their views.
Director Alison Kohler said the consultation aimed "to ensure the by-laws are fit for purpose".
The by-laws that regulate access to the park have not been amended since being introduced in 1989.
Recommendations include reducing the area where people can camp by 2,400 hectares, about an 8% cut on the currently permitted area.
The original intention was to allow people to camp on Dartmoor with a backpack while on an expedition, but the proposals say there is now a problem with increased "fly camping".
They explain: "'Fly camping' is a new term for camping at the roadside or next to car parks - camping with a car, usually with a lot of equipment, sometimes in large groups, the sort of camping that should be in a camp site.
"The revised by-law makes it clear that camping is only allowed if you are in a small tent that can be carried in a backpack and in groups of no more than 6 people."
It also said the DNPA considered banning the use of barbecues due to the risk of fire and damage, but instead is "suggesting a more measured approach to control their use".
'Damaging activities'
Within the proposals, one by-law has been revised to "make it clearer that sleeping or occupying vehicles overnight on the common land is not permitted."
The proposals would also give more power to park rangers who have been "frustrated at their ability to manage some damaging activities".
The DNPA said anti-social behaviour had been increasing in recent years, especially in the summer 2020 following the easing of Covid restrictions, when the "fabric and special qualities of the National Park were impacted".
Ms Kohler, who is the director of conservation and communities, said: "Updating the by-laws is an important topic for everyone who cares about Dartmoor whether it's landowners, commoners, residents, businesses or visitors, and we recognise people will want to have a say.
"We're keen to hear a diverse range of views so we can develop by-laws that are relevant, clear, enforceable and enable people to enjoy Dartmoor, help look after it and 'leave no trace'."
