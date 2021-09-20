Dan Burton: Tributes to adventurer killed in air crash
The death of an adventurer, diver and photographer in a paramotoring crash "will send shock waves all over the world", friends have said.
Dan Burton, 54, died in the accident in the Scottish Highlands, during a challenge to circumnavigate Britain.
Mr Burton, from Devon, was supporting conservationist Sacha Dench, who was seriously injured in the crash.
They were nearing the end of the Round Britain Climate Challenge near Loch Na Gainmhich.
The pair were flying battery-powered paramotors for Devon-based charity Conservation Without Borders which Ms Dench founded, to mark the forthcoming UN climate change conference in Glasgow.
Police said their paramotors collided close to the loch near Lochinver in Sutherland on Saturday.
Dozens of people have expressed their sadness and shock on social media.
Julie Stapleton Snell told the BBC she and her husband Simon Snell had been left "shell-shocked" and "gutted" at the loss of their "great friend" who they had been on many "flying adventures" with.
Mr Snell from Torbay said: "He was passionate about his flying and diving, a photographer, adventurer and a very caring family man as well.
"He leaves a lovely wife and two teenage children.
"He was a true gentleman and one of life's rich characters. I'll miss his adventures."
Mrs Stapleton Snell said: "It's been a privilege to have known him and we're just absolutely gutted that he's passed away in a flying accident.
"He has been on so many adventures. He was known across the world... He touched so many people with what he did in so many ways."
"Shock waves will be going out all over the world, it is just so tragic, he was so full of life," she added.
Stephan Whelan, founder of diving website Deeper Blue, said Mr Burton was an "extremely accomplished underwater photographer" who he knew from freediving in the early 1990s.
He said they worked together in Plymouth and Chepstow, Nice in France for world record attempts and Cyprus and Egypt for world championships.
"Dan was always a passionate and fun individual to be around and he was always tinkering with some new project to advance the world in underwater photography," he added.
Conservation Without Borders said in a statement: "We are very sorry to have to confirm that Dan Burton, the support paramotorist has died as a result of the accident.
"Sacha Dench is seriously injured and is being treated in hospital. Her injuries are serious but not life threatening.
"Both highly experienced paramotorists, our thoughts are with the family of Dan Burton to whom we offer our sincere condolences."
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were informed about the incident near by the A894 shortly before 16:45 and inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing. The next of kin of those involved have been informed."
