Man admits targeting Paignton hit-and-run victim
A hit-and-run driver has admitted deliberately injuring a pedestrian as his victim walked on a pavement.
At Exeter Crown Court, Lewis McKenzie, 25, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent in Paignton, Devon, in March.
In connection with the incident, Lynda Lucas, 33, of Torquay, admitted assisting an offender by disposing of a car after the crash.
Both are due to be sentenced in October.
McKenzie, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Paignton, admitted the GBH charge after a more serious offence of attempted murder was dropped by prosecutors.
Victim required treatment
He was arrested after a police appeal was launched into a suspected hit-and-run incident.
Police tried to trace a BMW car seen driving away in the direction of Kings Ash Road after the crash at about 11:40 GMT on 2 March.
At the time of the incident, police said the victim Nathan Gutierrez required medical treatment.
Defending, Mr Daniel Pawson-Pounds, for McKenzie, said his client has mental health issues including oppositional defiant disorder, anxiety and stress.
Prosecutors told the court that Lucas, of Otter Close, Torquay, admitted lying to police in her first interview.
Judge David Evans adjourned sentencing until 29 October.
McKenzie was remanded in custody and Lucas was released on bail.
