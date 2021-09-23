Devon's Covid enhanced response unlikely to be extended
Published
Special measures previously introduced to combat rising numbers of Covid cases in Devon are unlikely to be extended.
The county's Director of Public Health said it was unlikely Devon's status as a coronavirus Enhanced Response Area (ERA) would continue into October.
High infection rates in August meant both Devon and Cornwall were given extra support for five weeks.
This included help with boosting vaccine uptake, genome sequencing and masks in secondary schools.
Steven Brown said: "I do not see any appetite for us to put forward a case to prolong that" beyond 1 October.
He was speaking at a meeting of the local outbreak engagement board consisting of senior health officials, councillors and the police.
He said that due to being in the ERA, about 20% of all positive covid cases within Devon and Cornwall are now being sequenced.
Mr Brown said: "The more visible part of the Enhanced Response Area is the boots on the ground.
"Through collaboration and planning we have targeted younger people and students with messages around vaccination, pop-up vaccination clinics have become available - the visible difference will happen after coming out of the ERA."
He added that the recommendation for secondary school and college staff and pupils to wear face masks in communal areas would be maintained, and reviewed in two weeks.
