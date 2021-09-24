Buckfastleigh fish pass aims to stop fall in salmon population
Salmon and sea trout have easier access to spawning grounds thanks to a new fish pass.
The Larinier pass at Buckfast Abbey in Devon replaces a former Victorian pool pass severely damaged in 2020 by storms.
The River Dart's salmon population is deemed at risk by the Environment Agency amid a dramatic fall in numbers over the past 40 years.
The pass has been built in time for the annual autumn salmon migration run.
It was part funded by an Environment Agency grant of nearly £100,000 and was opened by Abbot David Charlesworth.
In 1986, net and rod catches accounted for 2,500 salmon, which fell to 330 in the late 1980s and just 14 in 2019, according to the Environment Agency.
The new pass will help the passage of migratory fish up the River Dart to their natural spawning areas, helping to protect and increase the population of salmon on the river.
The pass has been designed to reduce the speed of water to help salmon and sea trout travel up river.
