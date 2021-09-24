Chris Whitty awarded honorary doctorate by University of Plymouth
- Published
England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Plymouth.
Prof Whitty, chief medical adviser to the UK government and head of the public health profession, joined graduating students on Thursday.
He received his award in recognition of his support for the university's medical science research community.
Prof Whitty said it was an "honour" to receive the degree.
He said many of the students graduating in medicine and health sciences have been working to combat Covid-19 as well as completing their studies.
"This generation of students have had a particularly hard last two years and have responded remarkably," he said.
"It was also an opportunity to celebrate the great medical research the university conducts which will improve health in the future."
Vice-Chancellor Prof Judith Petts said: "It was an honour to recognise Professor Chris Whitty in our graduation ceremonies and to be able to thank him on behalf of the university and the region for his invaluable support to the research community."
She also paid tribute to his "commitment to clinical work, including the treatment of patients alongside the demands of his strategic and advisory roles".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.