Man unlawfully killed baby daughter in Plymouth in 1976
- Published
A two-week-old baby girl who died 45 years ago was unlawfully killed by her father, a coroner has concluded.
Terence McArthur, 67, was jailed for nine years after admitting the manslaughter of Tracy McArthur, who died in Plymouth on 1 June 1976.
A coroner in 1976 ruled she had a cot death after a brain haemorrhage, an inquest in Plymouth heard on Wednesday.
Senior coroner Ian Arrow said he made the new conclusion after "significant developments" in the "unusual case".
'Violent man'
McArthur was jailed at Exeter Crown Court in July.
The court was told the killing came to light after McArthur, of Rochdale, told health workers treating him in hospital in Salford in 2017 he had shaken his daughter until she stopped crying.
This prompted Devon and Cornwall Police to reopen an investigation, leading to his arrest in August 2020.
The inquest heard the baby was a "cry baby and unsettled" and McArthur was "an aggressive and violent man" who was a drug user.
Making his conclusion, Mr Arrow said: "This is a slightly unusual case, the death of Tracy McArthur was originally reported to the coroner's office in 1976.
"A post-mortem took place and the cause of death was given as a head injury. However, since then, there have been significant developments."
