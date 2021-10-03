Westward Ho! van couple narrowly escape 22ft fall
- Published
A couple had a lucky escape when their van rolled forward while they were in the back - and ended up perched on a 22ft (7m)-high ledge.
Signwriters Bruce and Amelia Isaac were working in the back of the van on the promenade at Westward Ho! in north Devon when they felt the vehicle move.
The pair, from Barnstaple, jumped clear and the van came to a halt, Italian Job-style, on the edge of the drop.
The van was later lifted clear and no-one was hurt.
The drama unfolded at about midday on the resort's promenade.
The couple had been working on some signs in the back of the parked van.
With echoes of the 1960s film The Italian Job, in which a gang's van ends up precariously balanced on a mountain ledge, the van started moving forward.
"The handbrake had slipped and it was very windy so as we were working we became aware that the van was moving," said Mr Isaac.
"We jumped out and tried to put the handbrake on - it was scary.
"It was like the Italian Job, but the Westward Ho! Job."
It was too late to stop the van which became lodged over the promenade.
"We were a bit shaken, but thank God no-one was hurt. It could have been horrible," said Mr Isaac.
A friend with a crane hoisted the van back onto the promenade.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.