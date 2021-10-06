Exmouth Mail Trail post boxes get crochet toppers
A series of seaside town post boxes have been "yarn-bombed" to raise money for a hospice charity.
Crochet toppers sprung up on six boxes across Exmouth, Devon, on Friday, with those involved aiming to decorate 24 boxes.
Volunteers have organised the Mail Trail project after carrying out one previously in St Albans.
The theme is Beside the Sea and includes displays such as crab and fish scenes, a campervan, and afternoon tea.
Yarn-bombing is a form of public art featuring knitted or crocheted decorations, often displayed in surprising locations or without warning.
The aim of the scheme was to raise money for Hospice Care, organisers said, with the work carried out by volunteers and sponsored by local businesses.
A map is on sale to guide people to the boxes.
Exmouth Mail Trail organiser Clare Suttie said: "The thing I love about this project is it brings all sections of the community together.
"You have the businesses who are sponsoring it, you have all the amazing makers who are really benefiting from doing it - and love doing it and like to see their work out there.
"It's a bit of fun, it makes everybody smile; but it is also raising money for a charity that really needs it this year."
Contributor Natalie Morrison said: "Crochet is my hobby and my mental health stability rock, so to be able to help Hospice Care is a bonus.
"On top of helping the charity, I hope the toppers will make the whole community smile when they see them."
