'Carbon neutral' BBC Radio Devon show at Exeter school
- Published
A 'carbon neutral' BBC radio programme has been broadcast.
BBC Radio Devon's lunchtime programme cut carbon emissions in the process of its production and broadcast, in what is believed to be a first across the local BBC radio network.
The show was hosted live from Montgomery Primary School, St Thomas, Exeter.
The school's power source is carbon neutral, coming from solar panels.
It is also certified Passive House, meaning it adheres to the international Passivhaus standard and methodology, with a low energy design.
The broadcast by presenters Michael Chequer and David Fitzgerald and producer Matt Carter, was planned to mark the beginning of a series of output in the run up to the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021.
The programme featured experts including Professor Peter Cox, professor of climate system dynamics at the University of Exeter.
He said: "Carbon emissions are generally carbon dioxide emissions and they come from many of the activities we do, mostly associated with burning fossil fuels... When we use electricity we are generally producing carbon emissions if we're not using renewable energy.
"Those carbon emissions generally come out as carbon dioxide which is a greenhouse gas, and that tends to warm up the climate," he said.
Radio staff said they would be getting to the location by electric car, while guests would all travel there via sustainable means including on foot, electric cars and by bike.
Broadcast equipment was powered by the solar panels on the roof of the school and devices such as phones and laptops would be charged using a solar charger.
Pre-recorded reports going into the show were gathered using either BBC Radio Devon's hybrid vehicle, or by reporters local to the story who could walk to their interview locations.
Prof Patrick Devine-Wright said on the issue of carbon emissions: "We need to change not only our behaviour but we need to change the entire structures behind our society and our economy... at a global level."