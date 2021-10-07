Man charged over rape of woman in Exeter
- Published
Police have charged a man over the rape of a woman in Exeter.
An investigation was launched after reports that a woman in her 20s was raped in the early hours of Sunday morning in Russell Street, in the Newtown area of the city.
The man, aged 19 of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of attempted rape, Devon and Corwnall Police said.
He is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court today.
The victim continues to be supported by specialist trained officers, the force said.
