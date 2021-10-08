Mark Ormrod: Triple-amputee completes cycle challenge
A triple amputee former Royal Marine has completed a 99.9 mile overnight cycle challenge.
Mark Ormrod from Plymouth is aiming to raise £750,000 for the Reorg charity.
He lost both legs and his right arm when he stood on an improvised explosive device while out on patrol in Afghanistan in 2007.
The army veteran arrived on Plymouth Hoe at 08:00 BST having set out from Ilfracombe at 16:00 on Friday, saying he felt "tired but elated".
This is the fourth in a series of tasks Mr Ormrod has taken on.
Since starting with shaving his beard, the former royal marine has been taking on progressively harder physical challenges.
The latest involved cycling a hand bike, propelled only with his left arm through the night.
He said it would be his last challenge, adding: "I am just glad it's done.
"It wasn't fun; it was hard work."
Mr Ormrod said there had been a lot of "long, gradual, grinding hills and when you are in the dark and you can't see the peak your mind starts playing games".
In March, Mr Ormrod raised more than £150,000 for charity in a 5km (3.1 mile) run and in May he swam 1km (0.62 mile) from Drake's Island to Firestone Bay, raising over £400,000.
His current total raised stands at £519,000.
The money will go to Reorg, a charity that helps people from the armed forces and emergency services suffering from physical and psychological trauma by teaching them Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
