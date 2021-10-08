Man dies in crash on A38 near Plymouth
A man has died in a crash which has closed the A38 near Plymouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called shortly before 07:00 BST on Friday to the A38 between Marsh Mills and Leigham "following reports of a potential collision".
Officers said a man has been confirmed dead at the scene.
They said the road was expected to remain closed at least throughout the morning.
The force said inquiries were ongoing to find out the circumstances of the incident and called on anyone who was travelling in the area around that time and may have relevant dash cam footage to come forward.
