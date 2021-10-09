Man sustains life-changing injuries in Plymouth pub assault
A man is in intensive care with life-changing injuries after being assaulted in a pub fight.
Devon and Cornwall Police said he was injured at the Queens Dock Inn, in Charlotte Street, Plymouth, between 22:00 BST and 22:30 on Friday.
One man is currently in custody, but the force has not given details on the nature of the arrest.
Police said they wanted to speak to "a number of people" who were in the pub and urged them to come forward.
