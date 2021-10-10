Rugby team-mates complete Premiership clubs cycling challenge
- Published
Two team-mates have completed an 850-mile, 12-day cycling tour of this season's Premiership Rugby clubs.
Mark Ward and Matt Price, of Old Plymothian and Mannameadian (OPM) RFC in Plymouth, took on the challenge in memory of their former club chairman Simon Adams.
Mr Adams died from motor neurone disease a decade ago.
The pair started at Newcastle Falcons on 28 September and finished back at their club on Saturday.
The best friends and self-professed non-cyclists have so far raised £8,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
The challenge began at Kingston Park in Newcastle, before going south to Sale Sharks, Leicester Tigers, Wasps and Northampton Saints.
They continued to Worcester Warriors, Gloucester Rugby, Saracens, London Irish, Harlequins, Bath Rugby, Bristol Bears and finally Exeter Chiefs, before the final 50-mile stretch home to Plymouth, where more than 100 people gathered to welcome them.
Along the way they were joined by Premiership Rugby players, and presented signed shirts that were then auctioned to raise further funds.
Matt Price said: "This week was the 10-year anniversary of Simon's passing, so it seemed like the right time to do this fundraiser... it's been an incredible experience."
Mark Ward said: "It's been brutal, but it's for Simon. His ambition was always to fund research into motor neurone disease so that one day they can find a cure."