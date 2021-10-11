Man charged with wounding after Plymouth pub assault
- Published
A man has been charged with a wounding offence after what police called a serious assault at a pub.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a man suffered life-changing injuries at the Queens Dock Inn, in Charlotte Street, Plymouth, on Friday night.
Officers said a 22-year-old man from the city had been charged with wounding with intent and was due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A 24-year-old man was also arrested and remained in custody, they added.
The second arrested man, from Plymouth, was taken into custody on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, police said.
The injured man was taken to a hospital intensive care unit after the incident.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.